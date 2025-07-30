BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-30

Higher interest rates causing adverse impact on economy: Tanveer

Recorder Report Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has pointed out that interest rates in Pakistan have been consistently higher over the past decade than in countries with currencies pegged to the US dollar, such as Hong Kong and the UAE. This has created an unsustainable gap between our interest rates and those of stronger economies, putting pressure on the rupee and making everyday life more expensive for all of us.

He has urged the government to take immediate action to stimulate economic growth and alleviate the suffering of the common man.

According to him, while global interest rates have remained stable around 4-5%, Pakistan’s policy rate has peaked above 22% and still stands at 11%, despite inflation falling to just 4%. This wide interest rate gap is having a devastating impact on our economy and our people.

Tanveer said high interest rates are causing savings to lose value faster, prices of essentials to rise, businesses to struggle to survive, job opportunities to shrink, and exports to become uncompetitive. The government is also spending trillions just to pay interest on domestic debt, which is unsustainable.

He has demanded a reduction of interest rates to 6% - immediately to lower inflation further, cut debt servicing by Rs 3.5 trillion, boost businesses and create jobs, stabilize the rupee, and promote real growth and exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI US dollar economy interest rates economy of Pakistan S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Higher interest rates causing adverse impact on economy: Tanveer

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories