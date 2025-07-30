Punjab disburses Rs84bn under Kissan Card Scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab government has disbursed Rs 84 billion out of the Rs 100 billion allocated under the Kissan Card Phase-II programme and farmers have so far utilized Rs 45 billion through these cards including Rs 31 billion for fertilizer purchases.

The government has so far issued 628,000 Kissan cards under this flagship programme of the provincial government which aims timely provision of agricultural inputs to farmers.

This was revealed at a high-level meeting held at Agriculture House, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani to review the progress of ongoing and upcoming initiatives under the Chief Minister’s program to transform Punjab’s agriculture sector.

The Minister speaking at the meeting highlighted that Rs. 12 billion has been distributed to farmers under the wheat support program. In addition, 955 tractors have been handed over through a transparent balloting process. He announced that applications for the second phase of the green tractor program would open in August, under which 10,000 locally manufactured tractors of 50 to 65 horsepower will be offered with a subsidy of Rs. 500,000 each.

Another 10,000 tractors, ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower, including both local and imported models, will be made available with a subsidy of Rs. 1 million each. Balloting for this initiative will be conducted at the tehsil level.

Regarding infrastructure development, the Minister informed that construction of model agriculture malls has been completed in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha. As many as 10 more such malls will be established in the second phase. He further announced that under the second phase of the agriculture graduates internship program, 2,000 additional graduates will be recruited, with applications open until August 8.

Under the solarization of agri tube wells program, solar systems of 10, 15, and 20 kilowatts are being offered with subsidies of Rs. 500,000, Rs. 750,000, and Rs. 1,000,000 respectively. So far, 3,350 such systems have been installed across the province. In a move to address environmental concerns, the first and second phases of the smog control program for the distribution of super seeders have been completed. Ahead of the rice harvesting season in September, a total of 5,000 super seeders will be distributed, with priority given to villages near motorways for the delivery of 2,000 units.

In a bid to modernize farming practices, the high-tech financing program will provide 11 types of modern agricultural machinery and implements to farmers on subsidy during the upcoming fiscal year.

A total of 1,000 machines will be distributed under this program. A substantial Rs. 30 billion has been allocated to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs. 30 million to service providers and farmers for machinery purchases, repayable over five years.

