PM welcomes slew of agreements signed with Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the deepening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties and advancing collaboration across multiple sectors.

The prime minister was speaking during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The delegation is currently visiting Pakistan to participate in the fifth session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Intergovernmental Commi-ssion (IGC), aimed at deepening collaboration across various sectors, including trade, energy, and connectivity.

Sharif expressed satisfaction over the successful convening of the IGC session and described the signing of the protocol and several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the meeting as “significant steps” towards reinforcing institutional cooperation and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the decisions taken during the IGC, the prime minister emphasised the importance of timely implementation of the agreed measures, terming follow-up actions essential to translating commitments into tangible outcomes.

