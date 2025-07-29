BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
NGC energises 500kV transmission line to evacuate 2,200MW from Karachi nuclear plants

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 10:12pm

The National Grid Company of Pakistan Ltd. (NGC) on Tuesday energised a new 500-kilovolt transmission line connecting the K2 and K3 nuclear power plants near Karachi to the national grid, a major step forward in expanding Pakistan’s power evacuation capacity and bolstering grid resilience in the southern region.

According to a statement issued by NGC on Monday, the newly commissioned double-circuit, quad-bundle line spans 102 kilometres between the KANUPP nuclear facilities and the existing 500kV Port Qasim-Matiari transmission corridor.

The project, completed at an estimated cost of Rs18.45 billion, is designed to evacuate up to 2,200 megawatts of clean nuclear energy.

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

The development is expected to significantly enhance the reliability, stability, and transmission capacity of the national grid, while also contributing to the government’s energy security objectives by integrating additional nuclear power into the energy mix.

“The energisation of this transmission line marks a key milestone in strengthening grid infrastructure, particularly for the southern zone,” said Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir, Managing Director of NGC. He added that the enhanced transmission network will help catalyse regional development, create employment opportunities, and support broader economic growth.

NGC credited the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the company’s Board of Directors, and several internal departments, including Project Delivery (South), HVDC, Power System Planning, Telecom, Protection & Control, and ISMO, for their collective efforts in bringing the project to fruition despite several challenges.

The K2 and K3 units are part of Pakistan’s expanding nuclear energy portfolio, developed with Chinese assistance, and are critical to the country’s clean energy transition.

