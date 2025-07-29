BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.51%)
Markets

USA’s Fluor gets final go-ahead for Reko Diq project in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 04:12pm

Fluor Corporation, an American engineering and construction firm, has received final notice to proceed from Barrick Mining Corporation on its Reko Diq Project in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The company, headquartered in Texas, was selected as Barrick’s lead engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) partner in April 2025 and recognised its portion of the undisclosed contract in the second quarter, Fluor said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Fluor and Barrick share a strong commitment to delivering large-scale mining projects safely, responsibly and efficiently,” said Harish Jammula, President of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “Reko Diq will be a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy, which is expected to have a transformative impact on Balochistan province. The mine will create jobs, stimulate regional economic growth and support long-term investment in development programs.”

“Fluor’s selection as our EPCM partner strengthens our ability to execute the Reko Diq project with the technical rigor, operational discipline and socio-environmental responsibility that are hallmarks of both companies,” said Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick. “We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to the equity partners, both local and international, as well as the many in-country stakeholders, including the people of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine and the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan own the other 50%.

The mines are considered one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas, and their development is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy.

According to Fluor, Reko Diq is a generational project that is expected to have a life that will extend well beyond 40 years as a truck-and-shovel open pit operation with processing facilities producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate.

The project will comprise multiple open pit mines and associated infrastructure, concentrate process facilities and a transportation network for moving goods, consumables and concentrate between the site and port.

Construction will begin later this year and will be built in two phases. First production is targeted for 2028. When fully operational, the site will be capable of a total throughput of 90 million tonnes per annum.

