BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.51%)
BOP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
CPHL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.27%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.61%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
PRL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
SNGP 117.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.39%)
SSGC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.58%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
TREET 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.83%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s GMR Energy in talks with investors to issue 5-year bonds

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 03:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s GMR Energy plans to raise 16 billion rupees ($184 million) via five-year bonds, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the holding firm for two major power units taps the market for fresh funding.

The company will offer an internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.60% to the investors of this issue, which include some alternative investment firms, foreign investors and foreign banks, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity as the talks are private.

The company did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The company is the holding company for GMR Kamalanga Energy and GMR Warora Energy, both of which operate thermal power plants.

The proceeds of the issue will be used for inter-group lending, including repayment of an existing loan.

The bonds would be redeemed in installments, with 20% each at the end f the third and fourth year and 60% at the end of the fifth year.

The issue will have a put option at the end of February 2028 and at the end of every four months thereafter.

The bond will also have a make-whole call, wherein it will buyback 5 billion rupees of bonds in 12 months from the date of issue and the remaining 11 billion rupees in 21 months.

The company had previously raised funds through bonds in December 2023.

India GMR Energy

Comments

200 characters

India’s GMR Energy in talks with investors to issue 5-year bonds

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 drops over 1,400 points

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

Pakistan to expand shipping capacity by 600% in next three years

USA’s Fluor gets final go-ahead for Reko Diq project in Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Highnoon Labs partners with Bangladesh’s Beximco to target high-burden diseases in Pakistan

Read more stories