BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.51%)
BOP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
CPHL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.27%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.61%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
PRL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
SNGP 117.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.39%)
SSGC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.58%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
TREET 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.83%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HINOON (Highnoon Laboratories Limited) 1,090.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87%

Highnoon Labs partners with Bangladesh’s Beximco to target high-burden diseases in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 02:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Highnoon Laboratories Limited (HINOON), a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, has announced a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading Bangladesh-based drug manufacturer, to collaborate on the distribution and marketing of specialised pharmaceutical products in Pakistan.

The listed pharmaceutical disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading Bangladesh-based pharmaceutical company having state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, accredited by the regulatory authorities of the USA, Australia, the European Union, Canada, and Brazil,” read the notice.

HINOON shared that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked between the two companies to collaborate for the distribution and marketing of specialised pharmaceutical products in Pakistan, with the focus on high-burden therapeutic areas including respiratory, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Bangladesh firm opens outlet in Karachi

“Through this partnership, the company will bring newer therapies, dosage forms and delivery systems for the ease of use and better clinical results for patients and improve access to the advanced medications.

This strategic alliance will make a significant contribution to the recent expansion of trade relations and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh,“ read the notice.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging generic drug player committed to providing access to affordable medicines. It currently focuses on building presence in many emerging and developed markets around the world.

Meanwhile, Highnoon Laboratories Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1984 and was converted into a public limited company in 1995.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing, import, sale and marketing of pharmaceutical and allied consumer products.

mou pharmaceutical psx companies pharmaceutical sector Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan and Bangladesh PSX notice PSX listed companies Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector Highnoon Laboratories Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Comments

200 characters

Highnoon Labs partners with Bangladesh’s Beximco to target high-burden diseases in Pakistan

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Sindh to appoint only licensed teachers, says education minister

Wafi Energy Pakistan reappoints Zubair Shaikh as CEO

Read more stories