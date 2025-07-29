European stocks rise amid earnings flurry, investors asses US-EU trade deal

European equities edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in EssilorLuxottica amid a slew of corporate results, while investors also assessed the implications of the newly signed trade pact between Washington and Brussels.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.3% by 0715 GMT. Most regional bourses also traded higher, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC adding 0.5% each.

The benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.9% to hit a four-month high early in Monday’s session but reversed course to close about 0.2% lower, as investors weighed the impact of a new 15% levy on most European Union goods, which is significantly higher than pre-2025 levels.

Among individual stocks, Franco-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica shares jumped 5.4% after the companyreported an increase in first-half operating profit despite a tariff hit.

Dutch company Philips rose almost 9% to the top of the index after the healthcare technology group lowered its tariff impact estimates following the U.S.-EU trade deal.

On the flipside, car distributor Inchcape dropped 6.3% and ranked as the top decliner after posting a first-half profit drop due to tariff impact.