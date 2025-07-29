BML 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
NBP 123.01 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.97%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
TRG 58.12 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (5.5%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,159 Increased By 778.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 42,841 Increased By 212.8 (0.5%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia sweep T20 series against West Indies

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:22pm

Australia completed a 5-0 sweep of the West Indies in their Twenty20 international series with Ben Dwarshuis’s bowling paving the way for a three-wicket victory in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Monday.

Mitchell Owen top-scored for Australia with 37 off 17 balls, while Cameron Green (32), Tim David (30) and Aaron Hardie (28 nout out) all made valuable contributions as the visitors reached their target of 171 with 18 balls to spare.

The win sealed the first T20 series sweep by an Australian men’s team in the West Indies, and saw them end the tour with a perfect 8-0 record after a similar sweep in the three-Test series.

“I didn’t expect 5-0 at the start of the series,” Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. “But we played some great cricket. It was something we spoke about after the fourth game.

“We knew no Australian team had completed a clean sweep. We’ve had guys come in and played different roles for us.”

The match featured 15 sixes, which Marsh attributed to the size of the venue.

“I think it’s a small ground, so there’s always going to be more sixes than normal,” he said.

“But I think if you look down our batting order in all the five games, we had a lot of power and I guess the messaging was just to play their natural game.”

Marsh also lauded the performance of his relatively inexperienced bowlers in the death overs.

“I’m pretty sure in the last four overs, we didn’t go for more than 40 or 50 across the five games,” he said.

“It’s really hard to do. So I think all of them executed. Nathan Ellis was outstanding, Sean Abbott was brilliant. Ben Dwarshuis hasn’t played a lot, did a really good role, and even Xavier Bartlett has grown and grown as a bowler.”

West Indies fans must have feared the worst when Australia won a fifth straight toss and bowled the hosts out for 170, a total they reached thanks in large part to Shimron Hetmyer’s knock of 52 off 31 balls.

Dwarshuis picked up Hetmyer’s wicket as well as those of openers Brandon King (11) and Shai Hope (9).

“It was a little bit of a slower wicket so we tried to hit the wicket hard and use the slower balls as well,” said Dwarshuis, who was named player of the match.

Australia return home for a limited-overs series against South Africa, while the West Indies play Pakistan in three T20Is and three one-day internationals.

australia West Indies T20I series AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES

Comments

200 characters

Australia sweep T20 series against West Indies

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories