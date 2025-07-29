BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
SSGC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.28%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,354 Increased By 71.5 (0.5%)
BR30 39,881 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 140,063 Increased By 682.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,806 Increased By 177 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025
Markets

Gold hovers near 3-week low as trade war fears ebb, dollar firms

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:08pm

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near a three-week low, as easing fears of a global tariff war and a stronger dollar dampened its safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,318.71 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT. The precious metal hit its lowest since July 9 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $3,317.50.

“Gold trading at circa $3,300 or below is still getting the attention of buyers. While short-term market dynamics courtesy of trade deals and a stronger USD aren’t helping gold, looking further ahead there is still upside potential,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

Top U.S. and Chinese economic officials met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving longstanding economic disputes at the centre of a trade war between the world’s top two economies, seeking to extend a truce by three months.

Gold prices firm

The U.S. struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods - half the threatened rate - and averting a bigger trade war between the two allies that account for almost a third of global trade.

The dollar index held near a two-week high, making gold costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

Investors are awaiting a set of U.S. macroeconomic data this week, including inflation figures and the employment report, alongside the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting beginning later in the day, with expectations that rates will be held steady.

If U.S. data is weak or if U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the Fed inspire the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone this week, that could be positive for gold, Waterer said.

Spot silver was steady at $38.18 per ounce, while platinum edged down 0.1% to $1,388.98 and palladium slipped 1.7% to $1,225.44.

Gold gold price LME gold Gold Spot US gold rates

