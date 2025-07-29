Thai and Cambodia agree to not deploy more troops on border, Cambodian official says

BANGKOK: The Thai and Cambodian militaries have agreed not to deploy more troops on their border, following a ceasefire deal to end five days of intense fighting, a Cambodian official said on Tuesday.

Thailand, Cambodia agree truce after five days of fighting

Lim Menghour, Director-General of the Commission on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the National Assembly of Cambodia, told Reuters that it was also important to have international observers to monitor the ceasefire.