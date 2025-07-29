BML 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
NBP 123.01 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.97%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
TRG 58.12 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (5.5%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,159 Increased By 778.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 42,841 Increased By 212.8 (0.5%)
Thai and Cambodia agree to not deploy more troops on border, Cambodian official says

Reuters Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 12:04pm
BANGKOK: The Thai and Cambodian militaries have agreed not to deploy more troops on their border, following a ceasefire deal to end five days of intense fighting, a Cambodian official said on Tuesday.

Lim Menghour, Director-General of the Commission on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the National Assembly of Cambodia, told Reuters that it was also important to have international observers to monitor the ceasefire.

