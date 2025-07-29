BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Business & Finance

India’s April-June finished steel imports fall nearly 30% as China, Japan shipments slow

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:53am
NEW DELHI: India’s finished steel imports dropped nearly 30% in the first three months of the financial year that started in April, due to a persistent fall in shipments from China and Japan, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The world’s second-biggest crude steel producer imported 1.4 million metric tons of finished steel during April-June, down 28.8% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Shipments from China fell 45.8%, while those from Japan declined 65.2%. China shipped 0.3 million tons of finished steel into India during the period, while Japan exported 0.2 million tons, the data showed.

In April, India imposed a 12% temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China.

South Korea was the biggest exporter to India, with shipments reaching 0.5 million tons, down 6.5%.

India remained a net importer during the period, with exports easing 5.1%.

Belgium was the top destination for finished steel exports from India, with shipments rising 40.8%.

India’s JSW Steel beats first-quarter profit view as margins improve

Shipments to the United States, Spain and Nepal climbed, while exports to Italy dropped.

Volume-wise, galvanised plain or corrugated sheets or coils were India’s biggest exports.

Domestically, crude steel production was at 40.6 million tons, up 11.2%. Finished steel consumption was at 38.3 million tons, up 7.9%.

Indian domestic rebar prices edged lower as underlying market sentiment remained weak amid sluggish demand and the onset of monsoon, the government said in its report.

India steel industry steel sector steel imports

