BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
SSGC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.28%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,354 Increased By 71.5 (0.5%)
BR30 39,881 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 140,063 Increased By 682.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,806 Increased By 177 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia kill 16, injure at least 35, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:28am
File Photo: REUTERS
File Photo: REUTERS

Russia’s multiple overnight strikes on the frontline region of Zaporizhzhia in southwestern Ukraine killed 16 and injured at least 35 people at a correctional facility, regional Ukrainian military and Zaporizhzhia’s governor said on Tuesday.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that the correctional facility’s buildings were destroyed, and nearby private homes were also damaged.

Moscow forces have regularly attacked Zaporizhzhia, using drones, missiles and aerial bombs, since the start of the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked training centre at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia unilaterally declared early in the war its annexation of parts of Zaporizhzhia and areas in and around three other Ukrainian regions. Kyiv and its Western allies called the move an illegal land grab.

Fedorov said that Russian forces launched eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, reportedly using high-explosive aerial bombs.

Reuters could not independently verify Ivanov’s report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes, but thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Russian strikes

Comments

200 characters

Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia kill 16, injure at least 35, Ukraine says

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories