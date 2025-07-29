BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:20am

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced the rates of return on a number of its National Savings Schemes (NSS) with effect from July 28, 2025, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The rate of Short Term Savings Certificate (STSA) reduced by 26 basis points (bps) to 10.14%, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported.

Similarly, Regular Income Certificates (RIC) will offer a 10.68% return, as compared to 11.16% earlier, a drop of 48bps.

The Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) will offer a return of 11.61%, after a decline of 15bps from 11.76%.

The return on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) declined by 24bps to 12.96% from 13.20%.

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Meanwhile, the rates of Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA) also lowered by 24bps each, to 12.96% each.

Special Savings Certificate (SSC) and Special Savings Account (SSA) will now offer a return of 10.4% each, amid a drop of 20bps each.

On the other hand, the rates of Serwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) and Serwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) were up by 19bps each, to 9.94% each.

The National Savings Organisation is Pakistan’s largest financial institution, managing a portfolio exceeding Rs3.4 trillion and serving over 4 million customers through a network of 376 branches across the country, administered by 12 Regional Directorates.

The CDNS helps the government finance budgetary deficits and support critical infrastructure projects.

