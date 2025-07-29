BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
DGKC 174.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.3%)
FCCL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
HUBC 149.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.84%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.91%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
NBP 123.31 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.21%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 168.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
SSGC 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.65%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.67%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,371 Increased By 88.5 (0.62%)
BR30 39,949 Increased By 48.6 (0.12%)
KSE100 140,064 Increased By 684.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,808 Increased By 179.7 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks linger around 6-week low on trade deal jitters, foreign outflows

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares were muted in early trades on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes near six-week lows, as concerns over a delay in signing a trade deal with the United States and sustained foreign outflows hurt demand.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.09% at 24,703 points and the BSE Sensex added 0.04% to 80,924.62, as of 9:34 a.m. IST. The indexes hit their lowest since June 13 earlier in the session.

Ten of the 16 major sectors rose, but heavyweight financials and information technology were down 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

The broader mid-cap and small-caps were little changed.

“There are more headwinds than tailwinds for now. The major issue weighing on markets is that the expected trade deal between India and the U.S. has not happened so far,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Negotiations between India and the United States remained deadlocked over tariff cuts on agriculture and dairy products, dimming hopes of a trade deal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline, Reuters reported last week, citing two Indian government sources.

Trump said Monday that most trading partners who do not negotiate separate deals would soon face tariffs of 15% to 20% on their exports to the U.S., well above the broad 10% tariff he imposed in April.

Indian shares dragged down by Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS; trade deal delay weighs

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 60.81 billion rupees ($700.92 million) on Monday, as per provisional data, marking their biggest selling in India since May 30.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank rose about 1% after the private lender swung back to profit in the first quarter, but concerns over weak return on asset outlook and worsened asset quality capped gains.

Solar module maker Waaree Energies jumped about 5% and was the top midcap gainer after it posted higher quarterly revenue and profit, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was the top midcap loser due to a decline in profit.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

Comments

200 characters

Indian stocks linger around 6-week low on trade deal jitters, foreign outflows

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Read more stories