BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise 1% on trade war relief, US pressure on Russia

Reuters Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 09:42pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s rally, on optimism that a trade war between the United States and its major trading partners was abating and as President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up 95 cents, or 1.36%, at $70.99 a barrel at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), having touched their highest since June 23, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.70, up 99 cents, or 1.48%.

Both contracts settled more than 2% higher in the previous session.

The trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, while imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, sidestepped a full-blown trade war between the two major allies that would have rippled across nearly a third of global trade and dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.

Oil rises on US-EU trade deal

“There is definitely some optimism around the trade deals,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. “It’s not perfect, especially for the Europeans, but it is better than it could have been by a long shot.”

The agreement also calls for $750 billion of EU purchases of U.S. energy over the next three years, which analysts say the bloc has virtually no chance of meeting, while European companies are to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over Trump’s second term.

Top economic officials from the U.S. and China finished meetings in Stockholm that were aimed at resolving longstanding economic disputes and stepping back from an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Trump set a new deadline on Monday of “10 or 12 days” for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions on both Russia and buyers of its exports unless progress is made.

“Oil prices rallied after President Trump said he would shorten the deadline for Russia to come to a deal with Ukraine to end the war, raising supply concerns,” ING analysts said in a note.

Market participants are also waiting to hear the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates but could signal a dovish tilt amid signs of cooling inflation, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

Crude Oil oil supply Oil oil price oil industry

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rise 1% on trade war relief, US pressure on Russia

UK plans to recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

Pakistan’s crackdown on black market dollar trade pushes deals online

SC adjourns Imran’s bail hearing in cases related to May 9 incidents

‘PTI lawmakers convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as global monitor demands action to avert famine

NGC energises 500kV transmission line to evacuate 2,200MW from Karachi nuclear plants

ECP disqualifies PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali over May 9 conviction

PM Shehbaz launches Pak Business Express train

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Read more stories