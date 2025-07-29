BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-29

Pakistan, neighbouring countries: ADB appoints Leah Gutierrez as DG

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Leah Gutierrez as Director General for its Central and West Asia Department.

As Director General, Gutierrez will deliver ADB’s strategic agenda in the Central and West Asia region.

She will lead ADB’s engagement with 11 countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Her appointment takes effect July 28.

“I am honoured to serve in this position and will continue to engage with developing member countries and stakeholders to promote inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development across the region,” said Gutierrez. Gutierrez has over four decades of professional experience, including 25 years at ADB.

Prior to her appointment, Gutierrez was the Director General for ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where she managed operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance.

She is also a former Director General of the Pacific Department. She has held senior positions in ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department; Southeast Asia Department; and Office of the Secretary.

A national of the Philippines, she holds a PhD and Master’s in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the University of the Philippines.

