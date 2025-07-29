BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-29

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted an interactive session on Monday with key stakeholders from Pakistan’s oil industry to review the progress and future roadmap of the nationwide Track and Trace System for the oil supply chain.

The session, held via Zoom, is part of OGRA’s broader digital transformation agenda to enhance transparency, safety, and efficiency across the oil sector.

Chaired by Ogra Chairman Masroor Khan, along with Member Oil Zain ul Abideen and Member Finance Shakeel Ahmed, the session featured a detailed presentation on the system’s operational framework, implementation strategy, and expected outcomes.

Ogra launches second phase of digitising oil supply chain

Director General Explosives, Director General Oil, Chairman of OCAC and over 100 representatives from the industry which include all refineries, prominent oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as PSO, PARCO, Wafi Energy, Gas & Oil Pakistan, Be Energy, Puma Energy, Zoom, Euro Oil, Fossil Energy and PGL participated in the session.

The chairman Ogra emphasised the critical need for digitalisation to modernise the oil supply chain and curb inefficiencies, illegal practices, and safety hazards. He urged industry stakeholders to work collaboratively with Ogra to ensure the success of this national initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Oil Zain ul Abideen reiterated that the Track & Trace System will monitor the movement of petroleum products from refineries and import terminals to depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets.

The system integrates ERP platforms, GPS tracking, and centralised dashboards to enable real-time monitoring and data-driven regulation.

The Ogra officials in the presentation, highlighted that 29 OMCs have already deployed ERP systems, and approximately 15,000 tank lorries are equipped with GPS tracking.

This digital backbone will support Ogra’s upcoming full-scale enforcement efforts aimed at preventing illegal decantation, fuel smuggling, and other supply chain malpractices.

The session reaffirmed Ogra’s commitment to fostering a transparent and secure petroleum supply ecosystem in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA oil supply petroleum sector track and Trace System oil industry oil sector TTS oil supply chain

Comments

200 characters

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories