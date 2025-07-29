TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted an interactive session on Monday with key stakeholders from Pakistan’s oil industry to review the progress and future roadmap of the nationwide Track and Trace System for the oil supply chain.

The session, held via Zoom, is part of OGRA’s broader digital transformation agenda to enhance transparency, safety, and efficiency across the oil sector.

Chaired by Ogra Chairman Masroor Khan, along with Member Oil Zain ul Abideen and Member Finance Shakeel Ahmed, the session featured a detailed presentation on the system’s operational framework, implementation strategy, and expected outcomes.

Director General Explosives, Director General Oil, Chairman of OCAC and over 100 representatives from the industry which include all refineries, prominent oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as PSO, PARCO, Wafi Energy, Gas & Oil Pakistan, Be Energy, Puma Energy, Zoom, Euro Oil, Fossil Energy and PGL participated in the session.

The chairman Ogra emphasised the critical need for digitalisation to modernise the oil supply chain and curb inefficiencies, illegal practices, and safety hazards. He urged industry stakeholders to work collaboratively with Ogra to ensure the success of this national initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Oil Zain ul Abideen reiterated that the Track & Trace System will monitor the movement of petroleum products from refineries and import terminals to depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets.

The system integrates ERP platforms, GPS tracking, and centralised dashboards to enable real-time monitoring and data-driven regulation.

The Ogra officials in the presentation, highlighted that 29 OMCs have already deployed ERP systems, and approximately 15,000 tank lorries are equipped with GPS tracking.

This digital backbone will support Ogra’s upcoming full-scale enforcement efforts aimed at preventing illegal decantation, fuel smuggling, and other supply chain malpractices.

The session reaffirmed Ogra’s commitment to fostering a transparent and secure petroleum supply ecosystem in Pakistan.

