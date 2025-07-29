BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

KP govt opens e-summary system

Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:14am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major step towards making official processes paperless has transitioned to an e-summary system for summaries requiring the approval of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gandapur formally signed the province’s first ever official e-summary on Monday, which was submitted to him through an online system. His digital signature marked the launch of this new initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the rollout of the e-summary system is a key advancement toward making office procedures and file work paperless.

He announced that the next phase will include the launch of a digital note part, and the digitization of official letters, notifications, and orders is also under way.

Similarly, working papers and related documents for provincial cabinet meetings are being shifted to the e-system. “This initiative will not only save time but also curb resource wastage, improve departmental efficiency, ensure transparency in official matters, and eliminate bureaucratic delays,” he said.

Gandapur emphasised that the current provincial government is committed to digitizing not only administrative affairs but also the delivery of public services. He noted that under the Digital Governance Roadmap, concrete steps are being taken to implement this vision, and several public services have already been digitized.

KP KP Government KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur e summary system

