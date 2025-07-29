Dar not a member of Sugar Advisory Board: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has strongly dismissed recent media reports claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is a member of the Sugar Advisory Board, terming the news misleading and taken out of context.

Speaking to the media, Tarar clarified that a written response was submitted by the relevant department in the Senate in reply to a formal question, and all such records are available on the floor of the House.

“Before making such claims, the actual formation and composition of the Sugar Advisory Board should have been checked,” he said.

Addressing other matters, the minister also defended Ishaq Dar over remarks related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui, stating that his statement had been deliberately misinterpreted. He noted that the Pakistani government is actively pursuing diplomatic and legal efforts for Dr Siddiqui’s release, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already met with Dr Fauzia Siddiqui. A legal committee, headed by the Law Minister, has also been formed to handle the case.

Tarar added that unprecedented efforts are being made under the current administration for DrAafia Siddiqui’s release, and political opponents are attempting to create controversy by misrepresenting facts.

The minister also spoke about Pakistan’s progress in regulating crypto currency, stating that it is the only country in the region to have established a proper regulatory framework. He criticised former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s views on crypto, comparing them to India’s stance. “Crypto is a growing and regulated industry in Pakistan. Making uninformed statements or spreading baseless allegations only serves enemy agendas, not Pakistan’s,” he said.

