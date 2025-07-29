BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
CDA intensifies citywide anti-encroachment drive

Published July 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified a citywide anti-encroachment operation, resulting in the removal of dozens of illegal shops, constructions, and other encroachments in various sectors of the capital.

A high-level meeting to review the ongoing campaign was held at CDA Headquarters on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and attended by Member Administration & Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafeez, Islamabad IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, DG Building Control and Housing, Director ICT, and other senior officials.

The chairman stated that the operation aims to reclaim state land from illegal occupants, restore public pathways, waterways, and green zones, and ensure a clean and safe environment for residents.

He emphasised that Islamabad is a planned and beautiful city, and all possible measures are being taken to keep it free from illegal structures and encroachments.

Chairman Randhawa instructed all relevant departments to conduct indiscriminate action against encroachments and ensure prompt redressal of public complaints. He also directed that a permanent monitoring system be established to prevent re-encroachment on cleared land.

Citizens have been urged to report any construction over storm water drains or green belts to the CDA Building Control and Housing Department or the Enforcement Directorate, so that necessary legal action, including sealing of illegal structures, can be taken without delay.

