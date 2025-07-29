BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

Restrictions on access of family to jail: Adiala jail authorities directed to act on IK’s sister plea

Fazal Sher Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Monday ordered Adiala jail authorities to act on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister against restrictions on access of family members to jail during the trial of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife as per law.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing a petition filed by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, against barring her and her other family members from attending the jail trial of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The court directed Adiala jail authorities to act on the petition in accordance with the law.

Aleema Khan’s counsel, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, appeared before the court. He argued that despite clear court orders, family members were not being allowed to enter Adiala Jail.

According to the petition, not only were family members denied access, but Imran Khan’s legal team was also barred from participating in jail proceedings. The petition stated that in previous cases such as Toshakhana, cipher, and Al-Qadir Trust, restrictions on access to jail were unjustified and unlawful.

Chaudhry further told the court that denying access to family members and lawyers constitutes a violation of the legal rights of the accused. The petition also challenged the legitimacy of the trial in the cipher case due to the lack of access, claiming the proceedings were flawed.

The petition stressed that under Section 352 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the trial should be open, and public access is a fundamental right. It further asserted that under Article 10-A of the Constitution, the right to legal representation is a basic right of every citizen.

The petition maintained that there is no legal basis to prevent family members from attending hearings, and such denial is unconstitutional and undermines the principle of a fair trial.

He said that the court had earlier issued clear orders to ensure access for both family and the legal team, but those orders were not being implemented.

The court after hearing arguments, directed the jail superintendent to act in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan special court Adiala jail Aleema Khan Adiala Jail authorities Imran Khan’s sisters

Comments

200 characters

Restrictions on access of family to jail: Adiala jail authorities directed to act on IK’s sister plea

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories