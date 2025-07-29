Restrictions on access of family to jail: Adiala jail authorities directed to act on IK’s sister plea

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Monday ordered Adiala jail authorities to act on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister against restrictions on access of family members to jail during the trial of the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife as per law.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing a petition filed by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, against barring her and her other family members from attending the jail trial of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The court directed Adiala jail authorities to act on the petition in accordance with the law.

Aleema Khan’s counsel, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, appeared before the court. He argued that despite clear court orders, family members were not being allowed to enter Adiala Jail.

According to the petition, not only were family members denied access, but Imran Khan’s legal team was also barred from participating in jail proceedings. The petition stated that in previous cases such as Toshakhana, cipher, and Al-Qadir Trust, restrictions on access to jail were unjustified and unlawful.

Chaudhry further told the court that denying access to family members and lawyers constitutes a violation of the legal rights of the accused. The petition also challenged the legitimacy of the trial in the cipher case due to the lack of access, claiming the proceedings were flawed.

The petition stressed that under Section 352 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the trial should be open, and public access is a fundamental right. It further asserted that under Article 10-A of the Constitution, the right to legal representation is a basic right of every citizen.

The petition maintained that there is no legal basis to prevent family members from attending hearings, and such denial is unconstitutional and undermines the principle of a fair trial.

He said that the court had earlier issued clear orders to ensure access for both family and the legal team, but those orders were not being implemented.

The court after hearing arguments, directed the jail superintendent to act in accordance with the law.

