PARTLY FACETIOUS: The West has much to learn from us about the criticality of forms

“President Trump said no one thanked the US for giving food aid to Gaza?”

“We all have our own perspective on…”

“And he said that…”

“OK I know where you are going with this, granted that US policy on Israel first has not changed and is not expected to change because of the Israel lobby and this is in spite of growing disenchantment within President Trump’s supporters for giving billions of aid and military hardware to Israel when normal Americans are struggling to make ends meet and…”

“I can relate to that, I mean irrespective of whether there is a democratic system in place or an autocratic one or as we are increasingly seeing globally a demauto (democratic plus autocratic) system in place — defined as elected by the people and following policies of the influential, shutting down criticism through…”

“I hope this is not an oblique reference to Forms 45 and 47?”

“The West has much to learn from us about the criticality of forms.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Excuse me, but our system has withstood the challenges posed by time, but reports suggest that the US system is under threat from within, though I reckon it will take another decade or so…”

“Would there be any Gazans left alive, I mean at the rate Israel is killing Gazans?”

“That’s a good question but when I mentioned President Trump complaining that no one had thanked him for giving, I don’t recall now, around 40 million-dollar food aid to Gaza…”

“Which clearly is not reaching them, so who is…”

“Please get some perspective. The question you need to ask is who in the world is…”

“Who is pocketing this aid? Well, maybe the US-Israeli run Food Foundation…”

“Shush, the question is why did not a single Western media outlet representative ask President Trump the question as to the success of the aid — how many have received……”

“That would require an independent audit, and I am not sure…”

“Why don’t we send our Auditor General (AGP) for that purpose.”

“But then what will we do…”

“He is contributing to climate degradation in Pakistan – he publishes voluminous reports and recommendations which are roundly ignored, that’s wastage of paper and paper comes from trees……”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025