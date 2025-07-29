By-poll for NA 129 Lahore: PPP-P invites applications for party ticket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) has invited applications from candidates for the party ticket in the by-election for Constituency 129, Lahore.

PPP-P Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has directed that candidates seeking the party ticket for NA-129 Lahore should submit their applications by August 7.

The application should be addressed to the Central Secretary General of Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Along with the application, a bank draft of 50,000 rupees must be sent to House No 8, Street No 19, F-8/2, Zardari House, Islamabad.

