Sentences of four PTI workers suspended

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday suspended the sentences of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers convicted in connection with cases registered against them under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (PAPO) Act, 2024.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case, approved the request to suspend the sentence of four accused including Danish, Essa, Ejaz, and Muhammad Essa who had earlier been sentenced to six months in prison in a case registered at Tarnol Police Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025