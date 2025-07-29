BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

Pahalgam incident: Chidambaram’s remarks refute allegations against Pakistan: Sherry

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman reacting to the remarks made by former Indian Home Minister Chidambaram regarding the Pahalgam incident, called his statement a rare moment of truth from within India’s own political corridors.

“Former Indian Home Minister Chidambaram has held up a mirror to the Modi government,” said Senator Rehman.

“His statement has really blown a hole in the edifice of false allegations erected by Modi sarkar to just reflexively pin everything on Pakistan. It exposes the baseless and politically motivated allegations India has been leveling against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. There is no evidence to suggest Pakistan’s involvement, yet the Modi regime continues to rely on scapegoating instead of introspection.”

Senator Rehman underscored that Pakistan had offered India the option of an independent investigation into the matter, underscoring Islamabad’s commitment to transparency and peace. “We made it clear we are open to an impartial probe, but the Indian government refuses — because it fears that the truth will come out, and it won’t support their narrative,” she said.

Commenting on international dynamics, Senator Rehman noted, “US President Donald Trump has gone on record no less than 27 times stating that he played a key role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Modi continues to deny this, but doesn’t have the courage to say Trump is lying. That silence speaks volumes.”

“Pakistan continues to stand as an advocate for peace and regional stability. In contrast, India clings to a dangerous pattern of blame games and disinformation, damaging the prospects for dialogue and progress,” she added.

“The Pahalgam incident, as many now acknowledge, was a tragic result of India’s own state security failures. Instead of externalising blame, the Modi government must take responsibility and address its internal lapses. Deflecting failure by pointing fingers at Pakistan will not change the facts.”

Senator Rehman concluded by calling on the international community to recognise the growing costs of political deflection and disinformation in the region, stating that peace cannot be achieved through propaganda and denial.

