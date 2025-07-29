PSO expands women’s driving and riding training programme

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has expanded its flagship women’s skill development initiative, PSO Shaheen, by launching the second phase and quadrupling the reach in Lahore and Islamabad. Following the success of the initial rollout, the program continues to equip women with essential car driving and bike riding skills to enhance their mobility and confidence.

The training sessions have expanded to two more cities Lahore and Islamabad, marking a significant expansion of the program which originally began in Karachi. In Phase 1, an impressive 82% of trained women successfully obtained their driving licenses and certificates, demonstrating the program’s effectiveness.

PSO Shaheen is committed to supporting women’s journey toward greater mobility and confidence. Many participants from the previous phase have already utilized their newly acquired skills to support their families, launch small businesses, and even finance their own motorcycles.

The initiative continues to grow rapidly, helping to transform the lives of women across Pakistan by boosting their confidence and creating pathways for personal and professional growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025