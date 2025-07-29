Hepatitis a silent killer: CM Maryam

LAHORE: “Hepatitis is a silent killer,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Hepatitis Day. She added, “Hepatitis gradually affects liver and can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated on time.” She highlighted, “The provision of hepatitis vaccines is being ensured.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Free hepatitis testing facilities are also available in field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels.” She added, “Free medicines are being delivered to homes of hepatitis patients.” She highlighted, “With caution and treatment, complete prevention of hepatitis is possible.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Awareness is being raised among public through awareness campaign about hepatitis.” She added, “A healthy Punjab is a developed Punjab.” She underscored, “Public must get tested for hepatitis, get vaccinated, and spread the message to others.”

