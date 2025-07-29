BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-29

Punjab to provide DAP fertilizer subsidy to small farmers

Zahid Baig Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 07:31am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering providing a subsidy of Rs 3,000 per bag of DAP fertilizer to farmers owning up to 25 acres of land during the upcoming Rabi season with a proposed allocation of Rs 20 billion for the initiative.

However, the subsidy will be capped at farmers owning a maximum of 12 acres who will be eligible to receive up to Rs 36,000 in total at the rate of Rs 3,000 per DAP bag. The programme, intended to support wheat cultivation, will run from November 1 to November 30, 2025.

Under this scheme, the DAP fertilizer will be offered at subsidized rates through registered dealers. It will be mandatory for dealers to maintain daily sales records. Both farmers registered under the Kissan Card programme and other eligible landholders will benefit from this initiative which is expected to cover nearly 98 percent of Punjab’s farming community, according to sources familiar with the development.

Earlier, a review meeting regarding the wheat cultivation support programme 2025–26 was held at the Agriculture House in Lahore under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Osama Khan Laghari and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also in attendance.

During the briefing, it was reiterated that the government is actively working on a mechanism to include even the non-computerized areas under the wheat support programme. The minister stressed the need for a robust awareness campaign to educate farmers on timely wheat sowing, drill-based cultivation, certified seed usage, balanced fertilization, weed control, and irrigation practices.

Sahoo highlighted that over 3,000 Kissan card-registered dealers have been engaged to supply subsidized fertilizer. The government officials from the agriculture and revenue departments will oversee the process to ensure transparency.

Explaining the sales procedure, the secretary said that the entire process has been digitalized. Farmers will be verified via the Fertilizer App using CNIC-based eligibility confirmation from the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and biometric verification through NADRA. Once verified, farmers will deposit their share of the cost, and the remaining subsidy will be transferred directly to the dealer’s bank account on the same day.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Agriculture Director Generals Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Abdul Qayyum, Agriculture Project Director Dr Anjum Ali, representatives from the Seed Corporation and PITB, and other senior officials of the Agriculture Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Farmers fertilizer Small farmers DAP fertilizer fertilizer sector Kissan Card scheme DAP fertilizer subsidy

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to provide DAP fertilizer subsidy to small farmers

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories