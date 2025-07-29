AkzoNobel expands Karachi footprint

KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan, a global leader in decorative paints and coatings, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Premier Sales Pvt Ltd, one of Pakistan’s most reputable retail distribution networks. This partnership marks a key step in strengthening AkzoNobel’s footprint across Karachi by leveraging Premier’s extensive retail reach and operational expertise.

Under the terms of the agreement, Premier Sales Pvt Ltd will manage the distribution of AkzoNobel’s decorative paints portfolio— including its flagship Dulux range—across designated areas of Karachi. This collaboration is set to fast-track product availability, elevate service levels, and significantly enhance customer engagement in this key metropolitan region.

