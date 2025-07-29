Major defence industry institutions: Senate body assesses operational status, future needs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production assessed the operational status and future needs of Pakistan’s major defence industry institutions.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir.

During the session, the committee received detailed briefings from representatives of the Ministry of Defence Production, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), and the National Radio and Telecommuni-cation Corporation (NRTC).

The presentations highlighted the current capabilities, ongoing projects, and strategic plans aimed at enhancing indigenous defence manufacturing and technological self-reliance.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the defence production sector and emphasised the need for sustained modernisation and innovation to meet future security challenges.

The committee was attended by senators, Jan Muhammad, Dost Ali Jeesar, and Aon Abbas, while Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan joined as a special invitee.

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan participated in the proceedings virtually via Zoom.

