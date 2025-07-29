Three PTI lawmakers: ECP issues disqualification notifications

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued disqualification notifications for three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, following their convictions by an anti-terrorism court.

In seperate notifications issued Monday, the ECP confirmed the disqualification of Chaudhary, MNA Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

All three were handed 10-year prison sentences under anti-terrorism charges.

All three have been disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

