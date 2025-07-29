BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-29

S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed their gains after briefly reaching record highs on Monday, as investors looked past the US-EU trade pact and braced for a week filled with megacap earnings, a Fed meeting and an impending US tariff deadline.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a trade framework on Sunday, slashing EU import tariffs to 15% - half the previously threatened rate set for August 1.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 gained 2.46 points, or 0.04%, to 6,390.99, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.08 points, or 0.24%, to 21,159.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.77 points, or 0.02%, to 44,891.15. The blue-chip index was about 190 points away from its December 4 record high.

Last week, a string of deals with major US trade partners, including Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, fueled robust gains on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up about 28% and 40%, respectively, from their April lows.

“That August 1st deadline is less of an issue anymore for financial markets. They’re happy that there hasn’t been any big retaliation by the Japanese or the EU, and those talks have gone more or less as expected,” said Bill Sterling, global strategist at GW&K Investment Management.

The market rally faces a crucial test in the coming days, with earnings releases from “Magnificent Seven” heavyweights Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, which could sway broader investor sentiment in either direction.

Last week, Alphabet’s surprise capital spending hike revived enthusiasm for AI investments, even as Tesla disappointed by warning of tough quarters ahead amid shrinking electric vehicle subsidies.

Tesla jumped 3.6% after the automaker signed a $16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics.

Meanwhile, Washington’s latest pact with the 27-member EU bloc has raised expectations that a global trade war could be averted, as other economies worldwide scramble to finalize agreements before the August 1 deadline.

The ongoing US-China talks are expected to extend their fragile trade truce by another three months, while negotiations with India are also underway.

A key highlight of the week will be the Fed’s two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, with traders widely expecting the central bank to keep interest rates steady. As per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, odds for a September cut stand at 60.4%.

S&P 500 S&P S&P index

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories