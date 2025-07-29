BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
European shares close lower as US-EU trade deal draws mixed response

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

FRANKFURT: European shares pulled back from a four-month high and settled Monday’s choppy session marginally lower as investors weighed the implications of a framework trade agreement between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 1% to touch a four-month high on initial relief that prolonged negotiations yielded a deal that said a 15% US tariff will be slapped on most EU goods - a significant reduction from the previously threatened 30% rate.

However, the index closed 0.2% lower as the deal quashed hopes for a zero-for-zero agreement and an average rate last year of around 2.5%.

“While the 15% tariff on most EU exports is lower than the threatened 30%, it’s still a sharp jump from pre-2025 levels when many goods faced tariffs under 3%, and is likely to add to inflationary pressures in the months ahead,” Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro, said.

Auto-related stocks were among top sectoral underperformers with a 1.7% decline. The baseline tariff brings levies for the auto industry down from the 27.5% faced before.

Spirits stocks Pernod Ricard and Anheuser-Busch inBev slipped 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively, as the trade deal did not contain any decision regarding the spirits sector.

Heineken dropped the most on the benchmark index, down 8.5%, after the Dutch brewer said it was weighing all options to deal with growing tariff challenges long-term, including shifting manufacturing.

The deal also said EU member states will purchase US military equipment, without specifying an amount. The STOXX defence sector ended 1.3% lower.

The benchmark STOXX index has gained about 19% since the initial shock after Trump initially threatened tariffs in early April. It is now within 2.5% of its March all-time high.

“We’re actually neutral on both US and European stocks, but on the short term if we have to think till the year end, we’re more positive actually on US versus European stocks,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS Wealth.

On the flip side, energy sector stocks rose 1.1%, as oil prices were boosted after the trade deal.

European shares STOXX 600 index

