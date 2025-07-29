BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-29

Copper holds firm, focus on US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

LONDON: Copper prices held firm on Monday ahead of the resumption of talks between top US and Chinese officials on trade and key economic data from the world’s two largest economies later this week. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.6% higher $9,830 a metric ton in official rings.

Prices of the metal widely used in the power and construction industries have come under pressure this year due to worries about damage to demand in top consumer China from the trade war between the two countries.

China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a tariff agreement with US President Donald Trump’s administration, after reaching preliminary deals in May and June to end weeks of escalating tit-for-tat tariffs. However, traders said industrial metals markets this week were more likely to be led by macro-economic factors such as a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers and data from industrial sectors in the United States and China.

“Manufacturing PMIs are important. China not only consumes, it also exports large amounts of goods,” a copper trader said, referring to purchasing managers data, and adding that Chinese shipments were an important indicator of the health of the global economy.

Focus is also on US plans to impose 50% tariffs from Friday on copper imports, which last week drove Comex prices to all-time highs of $5.9585 cents per lb or $13,136 a ton.

Record high Comex prices have attracted copper to the United States, much of it from LME-registered warehouses around the world, creating worries about availability of the metal in the LME system.

But with the tariffs imminent, that fear is passing and can be seen in the large discount for the LME’s cash copper contract against the three-month forward at around $51 a ton compared with a premium above $300 a ton only a month ago. Overall, the higher US currency making dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies was weighing on prices.

Aluminium slipped 0.1% to $2,631.5 a ton, zinc ceded 0.2% to $2,817.5, lead gained 0.6% $2,029, tin was down 0.6% at $33,975 and nickel retreated 0.2% to $15,230.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper holds firm, focus on US-China trade talks

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories