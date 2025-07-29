BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

Member (IR-Operations): Iqbal given additional charge

Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Following retirement of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, the FBR has given additional charge to the post of Member Inland Revenue (Operations) to Mohammad Iqbal, FBR Member Administration.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Monday, No 1689-IR-I/2025 Mohammad Iqbal, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Member (Admin/HR), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad is assigned additional charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations), FBR (HQ), Islamabad in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect as per rules, the notification added.

FBR Dr Hamid AteeqSarwar Mohammad Iqbal

