‘Army not needed’ KP police can deal with terror challenges: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday declared that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and provincial authorities are fully capable of addressing terrorism through intelligence-led operations and community engagement without the need for military intervention.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly criticised the federal government’s decision to convert the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a Federal Constabulary, calling it an unconstitutional encroachment on provincial authority and a politically motivated attempt to target PTI leaders and supporters.

He strongly condemned the killing of civilians in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the death of a child injured in a mortar shelling incident.

Calling for an immediate and impartial investigation into the tragedy, Akram emphasised that justice, transparency, and democratic engagement are essential for ensuring peace and stability in Pakistan.

“The use of live ammunition on peaceful protesters, without warning or dialogue, is a clear violation of human rights and democratic norms,” he added.

He warned that such actions would only deepen public mistrust in the state, especially in long-neglected and volatile regions.

Reiterating the party’s stance, Akram stressed that lasting peace cannot be imposed through force but must be achieved through dialogue, wisdom, and mutual respect.

He urged the federal government to implement the recommendations made during the All Parties Conference (APC), hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which aimed to address the deteriorating law and order situation and combat terrorism.

Akram also criticised the PML-N and its coalition partners for not attending the APC in Peshawar, calling their absence a sign of indifference to meaningful political engagement and genuine peace efforts.

Denouncing what he described as the federal government’s failed policy of militarisation, Akram argued that such an approach has stunted development and justice in tribal areas for decades.

He cautioned that ignoring root causes – such as socio-economic deprivation and political exclusion – will only prolong the cycle of violence.

Referring to the incarceration of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, Akram noted that Khan has consistently opposed military solutions to political issues.

“History has shown that the use of force only leads to more loss of life and the alienation of local communities,” he said, describing the Tirah incident as a grim reminder of the costs of such an approach.

Reaffirming PTI’s commitment to political dialogue and inclusive governance, Akram said that this vision lies at the heart of the party’s national security and conflict resolution policy.

He also lambasted the federal government’s broader governance failures, citing rising inflation, economic distress, and the repression of political dissent.

He condemned what he called the “inhumane” treatment of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other detained PTI leaders, demanding their immediate release.

