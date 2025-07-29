Markets Print 2025-07-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 28, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 139,380.06
High: 140,149.23
Low: 139,195.85
Net Change: 172.77
Volume (000): 213,995
Value (000): 23,652,185
Makt Cap (000) 4,168,607,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,420.99
NET CH (+) 395.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,928.38
NET CH (+) 228.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,065.31
NET CH (-) 603.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,643.08
NET CH (-) 149.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,094.57
NET CH (+) 33.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,068.20
NET CH (+) 35.15
====================================
As on: 28-July-2025
====================================
