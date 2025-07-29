KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 28, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 139,380.06 High: 140,149.23 Low: 139,195.85 Net Change: 172.77 Volume (000): 213,995 Value (000): 23,652,185 Makt Cap (000) 4,168,607,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,420.99 NET CH (+) 395.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,928.38 NET CH (+) 228.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,065.31 NET CH (-) 603.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,643.08 NET CH (-) 149.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,094.57 NET CH (+) 33.61 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,068.20 NET CH (+) 35.15 ==================================== As on: 28-July-2025 ====================================

