NLC, Kyrgyz Railways ink MoU on bilateral cooperation

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, the railway department of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of logistics and transportation, according to a statement on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic currently on official visit to Pakistan. Senior officials from NLC also attended the ceremony.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will collaborate to promote transport and transit trade and jointly develop international road and rail containerised freight services.

The MoU also includes plans for the construction of logistics infrastructure including, establishment of terminals, warehousing facilities and logistics hubs to support multimodal transport and provide end-to-end solutions.