PM Shehbaz underscores digital economy push to enhance transparency, ease public access

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 09:37pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that digitisation of the economy will help improve transparency and ensure public convenience without adding financial burden on citizens.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the government’s digital transformation and cashless economy agenda, the premier said the core objective of the digital transition plan is to offer efficient services to the public free of additional cost.

“The federal government is encouraging digital payments and electronic fund transfers through focused policy measures,” Sharif noted.

PM Shehbaz approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

He directed authorities to hold meaningful consultations with provincial governments to ensure effective and inclusive implementation of the digital transformation roadmap.

The prime minister also instructed provincial administrations, including those of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to fully cooperate with the federal government in advancing the digital and cashless economy agenda.

With provincial support, he said, the government’s digital initiatives could be accelerated to achieve key targets within the stipulated timelines. Sharif further called for institutionalising stakeholder engagement as a regular feature of the transformation process.

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

The briefing during the meeting highlighted that the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority had been established, and necessary regulatory frameworks finalised. The process of appointing the chairperson and members of the authority is in its final stages.

Officials also informed the meeting that the Merchant Onboarding Framework, a key component of the digital payments infrastructure, was formally launched on July 25, 2025.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, the chief secretaries of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, as well as senior federal officials.

