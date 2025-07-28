BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GAIL India posts bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on higher input costs

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:12pm

Gas distributor GAIL (India) posted a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit on Monday, as higher raw material costs weighed on stable demand.

GAIL, India’s top natural gas distributor by market share, said its net profit after tax fell 30.8% to 18.86 billion rupees ($217.67 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit to fall 26.6% to 19.99 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

A 3.3% rise in the company’s revenue during the quarter was outweighed by a 22.66% jump in raw material costs, which drove total expenses up by 7%.

In April, the Indian government reduced the allocation of low-cost domestic natural gas to city gas distributors, due to a decline in output from domestic producers.

GAIL (India)’s quarterly profit falls

India’s natural gas production dropped by 0.9% year-on-year in April, followed by further declines of 3.6% in May and 2.8% in June.

To keep supplies steady, city gas firms turned to costlier gas sources.

The gas marketing segment, GAIL’s largest revenue contributor through wholesale trading and natural gas distribution, reported a 5.3% rise to 310.03 billion rupees.

Revenue from its natural gas transmission segment, through which GAIL holds a 70% market share in the country, fell 2.1%.

Shares of GAIL fell 1.6% ahead of the results.

India GAIL Gas distributor GAIL India

Comments

200 characters

GAIL India posts bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on higher input costs

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Karachi CTD guns down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises on US-EU deal and shorter US deadline for Russia

Read more stories