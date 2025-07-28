BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Jul 28, 2025
World

Trump warns Iran that its nuclear sites could be bombed again

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:03pm

TURNBERRY: US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

Trump issued the threat as he held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort on the western coast of Scotland.

Iran, which denies seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, has insisted it will not give up domestic uranium enrichment despite the bombings of three nuclear sites.

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

Trump told reporters that Iran has been sending out “nasty signals” and any effort to restart its nuclear program will be immediately quashed.

“We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it,” Trump said.

