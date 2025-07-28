BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Markets

Wheat down 4-5 cents, corn down 2-3, soybeans down 6-7

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 06:51pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading on Monday.

Wheat - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel

Wheat futures fell on expectations of ample global supplies and light demand.

A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Canada in an international tender on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

Russian wheat export prices continued to rise last week even as dry weather in the south of the country raised concerns about the harvest, while new wheat deliveries to ports were still picking up pace, analysts said.

European governments and companies reacted with both relief and concern on Monday to the framework trade deal struck with U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging what was seen as an unbalanced deal but one that avoided a deeper trade war.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 4-1/2 cents at $5.33-3/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 2-3/4 cents at $5.23-3/4 per bushel.

Minneapolis September wheat was last down 1-1/4 cents at $5.83-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat down 1-2 cents, corn steady-up 1, soy up 5-6

Corn - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Corn futures fell, pressured by forecasts for beneficial rains in the coming days and milder nighttime temperatures as August begins.

Farmers in Brazil’s center-south had harvested 68% of their 2025 second corn crop as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 13 percentage points from the previous week but below the 91% reported a year earlier.

After heat at the beginning of the week, milder temperatures and some rainfall is expected to aid crops, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT December corn was last down 2 cents at $4.17 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel

Soybean futures dropped with abundant global supplies, sluggish demand and benign crop weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Heat in the Midwest is expected to ease midweek, with showers aiding the soy crop, according to Commodity Weather Group.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 6-1/4 cents at $10.14-3/4 per bushel.

