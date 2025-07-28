BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.33%)
BR30 39,882 Decreased By -50.1 (-0.13%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Markets

Indian shares dragged down by Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS; trade deal delay weighs

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell on Monday as financials and IT declined due to weak results from Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consultancy Services’ layoff plans, respectively, and as uncertainty over trade talks with the U.S. hit overall sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.63% to 24,680.9 points, and the BSE Sensex lost 0.7% to 80,891.02.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Negotiations between India and the United States remained deadlocked over tariff cuts on agriculture and dairy products, dimming hopes of an interim deal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline.

However, a framework trade agreement between the U.S. and European Union eased fears of a bigger trade war between the two allies, which account for almost a third of global trade.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. High-weightage financials and private banks lost 0.7% and 1.7%, respectively, dragged by a 7.4% fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank after it posted a drop in quarterly profit.

The IT index lost 0.7%, with Tata Consultancy Services shedding 1.8% after it announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% in fiscal year 2026.

Indian shares dip; benchmarks hit month-low as earnings, outflows weigh

The Nifty 50 and 30-stock Sensex have logged four consecutive weekly losses due to weak earnings, foreign outflows and uncertainty over the U.S.-India trade deal.

“Lingering uncertainty over U.S.-India trade talks, stretched valuations, and a tepid earnings season have clearly sapped market sentiment,” said Ajit Banerjee, president and chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

“In the near term, tariff headlines will drive the market’s pulse, and only a strong earnings turnaround can unlock any meaningful upside.”

Among individual stocks, Mphasis gained 3% after it posted quarterly results in line with estimates and showed strong deal bookings, boosting the IT company’s revenue growth outlook.

SBI Cards and Payment Services lost 6% after missing profit estimates in the June quarter.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

