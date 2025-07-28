Thailand and Cambodia agree to “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 28
|
283.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 28
|
282.72
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 28
|
147.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 28
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 28
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 28
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 25
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 25
|
6,388.64
|
Nasdaq / Jul 25
|
21,108.32
|
Dow Jones / Jul 25
|
44,901.92
|
India Sensex / Jul 28
|
81,271.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 28
|
40,998.27
|
Hang Seng / Jul 28
|
25,586.35
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 28
|
9,144.22
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 28
|
24,390.30
|
France CAC40 / Jul 28
|
7,918.09
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 25
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 25
|
305,812
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 28
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 28
|
65.68
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 28
|
3,340.48
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 28
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 28
|
68.30
|Stock
|Price
|
Cresent Jute / Jul 28
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
7.32
▲ 1 (15.82%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Jul 28
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
7.60
▲ 1 (15.15%)
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Jul 28
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
9.92
▲ 0.94 (10.47%)
|
Asim Textile / Jul 28
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
24.07
▲ 2.19 (10.01%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Jul 28
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
20.68
▲ 1.88 (10%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jul 28
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
99.95
▲ 9.09 (10%)
|
Ghani Value Glas / Jul 28
Ghani Value Glass Limited(GVGL)
|
68.99
▲ 6.27 (10%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jul 28
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
68.75
▲ 6.25 (10%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / Jul 28
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
488.54
▲ 44.41 (10%)
|
Ittehad Chem. / Jul 28
Ittehad Chemicals Limted(ICL)
|
95.22
▲ 8.66 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United Dist. / Jul 28
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
73.96
▼ -23.28 (-23.94%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 28
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
77.40
▼ -8.6 (-10%)
|
Shadab Textile / Jul 28
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
60.38
▼ -6.71 (-10%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jul 28
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
18.37
▼ -2.04 (-10%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Jul 28
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
236.89
▼ -26.31 (-10%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 28
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
26.11
▼ -2.9 (-10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Jul 28
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
14.47
▼ -1.58 (-9.84%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 28
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
10.19
▼ -1.11 (-9.82%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Jul 28
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
25.11
▼ -2.65 (-9.55%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jul 28
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
38.02
▼ -4 (-9.52%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jul 28
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
51,818,828
▲ 0.42
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Jul 28
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
46,621,631
▲ 0.94
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 28
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
23,774,754
▼ -0.11
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,961,732
▼ -0.01
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 28
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19,612,971
▼ -0.02
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 28
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
15,587,427
▼ -0.22
|
Telecard Limited / Jul 28
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
14,118,317
▲ 0.09
|
D.G.K.Cement / Jul 28
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
12,307,729
▲ 2.2
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 28
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
12,158,320
▼ -1.11
|
The Searle Co. / Jul 28
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
12,100,075
▲ 3.91
Comments