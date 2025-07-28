BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Supernet’s subsidiary inks reseller agreement with KSA’s Arabsat

BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 02:32pm

Pheonix Global FZE (PGF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Supernet Limited, has signed a reseller agreement with Arabsat (Arab Satellite Communications Organization) to offer Arabsat’s Managed Satellite Services across its entire coverage area.

A reseller agreement is a legal contract where one party (the supplier) authorizes another (the reseller) to sell their goods or services to end-users.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today, the company said that the agreement entails SupernetGlobal becoming an Authorized Reseller of Arabsat managed satellite services in the entire coverage area of Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

“The service offerings include managed satellite bandwidth and capacity, connectivity solutions for enterprise and government sectors, and customized services leveraging Arabsat’s multi-band satellites enabling businesses to benefit from highly reliable, secure, and scalable satellite services.”

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

The notice said that the collaboration enables SupernetGlobal to expand its service portfolio, strengthen its regional presence, and deliver high-quality satellite connectivity solutions to its target market as the coverage of Arabsat’s fleet of satellites aligns with the SupernetGlobal’s target market.

“This partnership, in addition to the Company’s previously announced partnership with Azercosmos, positions the company well to offer meaningful services and choices to its customers across the wider region by leveraging its regional partnerships and business teams.”

