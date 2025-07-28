Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

Pak Datacom Limited (PAKD) has announced a leadership change, sending its Chief Executive/Executive Director, Syed Zulfiqar Ali, on forced leave till the completion of a special audit and further orders.

Meanwhile, Ali Saleem Rana has taken charge as acting CEO and acting Executive Director, while continuing in his existing role as the company’s secretary.

The move is effective from July 25, 2025, PAKD disclosed in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The listed company has also reconstituted its Board of Directors. The new board is now chaired by Zomna Mohiuddin and comprises eight members, including independent directors and representatives from the non-executive ranks.

Pak Datacom Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1992 and was converted into a public limited company in 1994.

The principal activity of the company is setting up, operating, and maintaining a network of data communication and serving the needs of the customers.

At the time of filing this story, the share price of PAKD was being traded at Rs237.90, a decrease of Rs1.81 or 0.75%.