BML 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 82.98 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
DGKC 173.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.88%)
FCCL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.03%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
GCIL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
HUBC 150.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.42%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.97%)
NBP 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.44%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.52%)
PIBTL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 168.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.77%)
PREMA 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.45%)
PRL 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.78%)
SSGC 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,285 Decreased By -40 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,997 Increased By 65.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 139,349 Increased By 141.3 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,623 Increased By 19.9 (0.05%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology PAKD (Pak Datacom Limited) 240.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12%

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 01:28pm

Pak Datacom Limited (PAKD) has announced a leadership change, sending its Chief Executive/Executive Director, Syed Zulfiqar Ali, on forced leave till the completion of a special audit and further orders.

Meanwhile, Ali Saleem Rana has taken charge as acting CEO and acting Executive Director, while continuing in his existing role as the company’s secretary.

The move is effective from July 25, 2025, PAKD disclosed in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The listed company has also reconstituted its Board of Directors. The new board is now chaired by Zomna Mohiuddin and comprises eight members, including independent directors and representatives from the non-executive ranks.

Pak Datacom Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1992 and was converted into a public limited company in 1994.

The principal activity of the company is setting up, operating, and maintaining a network of data communication and serving the needs of the customers.

At the time of filing this story, the share price of PAKD was being traded at Rs237.90, a decrease of Rs1.81 or 0.75%.

Technology psx companies PSX notice PSX notices Pak Datacom Limited

Comments

200 characters

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid grave ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

NDMA issues flood alerts amid rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

ADB appoints new DG for region including Pakistan

Read more stories