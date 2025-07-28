Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 28
|
283.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 28
|
282.72
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 28
|
147.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 28
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 28
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 28
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 25
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 25
|
6,388.64
|
Nasdaq / Jul 25
|
21,108.32
|
Dow Jones / Jul 25
|
44,901.92
|
India Sensex / Jul 28
|
81,271.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 28
|
40,998.27
|
Hang Seng / Jul 28
|
25,586.35
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 28
|
9,144.22
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 28
|
24,390.30
|
France CAC40 / Jul 28
|
7,918.09
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 25
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 25
|
305,812
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 28
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 28
|
65.68
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 28
|
3,340.48
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 28
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 28
|
68.30
|Stock
|Price
|
Cresent Jute / Jul 28
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
7.32
▲ 1 (15.82%)
|
Asim Textile / Jul 28
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
24.07
▲ 2.19 (10.01%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Jul 28
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
84.55
▲ 7.69 (10.01%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 28
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
16.06
▲ 1.46 (10%)
|
Ghani Value Glas / Jul 28
Ghani Value Glass Limited(GVGL)
|
68.99
▲ 6.27 (10%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / Jul 28
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
488.54
▲ 44.41 (10%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Jul 28
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
558.45
▲ 50.77 (10%)
|
Stylers International / Jul 28
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
55.56
▲ 5.05 (10%)
|
Hussain Industries / Jul 28
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
29.93
▲ 2.72 (10%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jul 28
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
99.95
▲ 9.09 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United Dist. / Jul 28
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
73.96
▼ -23.28 (-23.94%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 28
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
10.17
▼ -1.13 (-10%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 28
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
26.11
▼ -2.9 (-10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 28
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
77.40
▼ -8.6 (-10%)
|
Asia Ins. / Jul 28
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
17.10
▼ -1.9 (-10%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jul 28
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
18.37
▼ -2.04 (-10%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jul 28
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
41.40
▼ -4.59 (-9.98%)
|
Adam Sugar / Jul 28
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
72
▼ -5.95 (-7.63%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Jul 28
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
243.97
▼ -19.23 (-7.31%)
|
Grays Leasing / Jul 28
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
6.66
▼ -0.43 (-6.06%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jul 28
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
43,689,640
▲ 0.56
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Jul 28
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
21,351,874
▲ 0.37
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 28
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
16,296,563
▼ -0.11
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 28
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
15,371,538
▲ 0.01
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
12,192,104
▲ 0
|
Telecard Limited / Jul 28
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,181,190
▲ 0.18
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 28
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
11,397,867
▲ 0.01
|
D.G.K.Cement / Jul 28
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
9,913,992
▲ 1.52
|
Hascol Petrol / Jul 28
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
9,118,341
▲ 0.07
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 28
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
8,179,000
▼ -1.13
Comments