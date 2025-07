PARIS: France’s European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said on Monday that a framework trade deal between the United States and European Union had some merits - such as exemptions for some key French business sectors such as spirits - but was unbalanced.

“The trade agreement negotiated by the European Commission with the United States will bring temporary stability to economic actors threatened by the escalation of American tariffs, but it is unbalanced,” wrote Haddad on X.