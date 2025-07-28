BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
BOP 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.09 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.14%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 173.71 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.78%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
GCIL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
HUBC 150.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.97%)
NBP 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.28%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
PIBTL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 168.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.62%)
PREMA 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.5%)
PRL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
SNGP 118.30 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
SSGC 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,283 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 139,341 Increased By 133.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,621 Increased By 18.4 (0.04%)
Two killed in panic at temple in India, police say

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LUCKNOW: At least two people were killed when a crowd panicked after an electric wire snapped outside a temple in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, authorities said.

A group of monkeys jumped onto an electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple in the Barabanki region, causing it to snap and fall on a shed, triggering panic, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.

19 people were electrocuted and injured, he said.

“Two people were killed today in a stampede-like situation (at the temple) early in the morning,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. (2030 GMT Sunday), the area’s chief medical officer said, when some people at the temple “came in contact” with the electric wire, causing panic.

Six crushed to death in India temple stampede

Accidents involving large crowds are not uncommon at religious gatherings in India, and are often blamed on poor crowd management.

At least 30 people were killed in a pre-dawn crowd crush at the Maha Kumbh (Great Pitcher) festival in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in January, as tens of millions gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters on its most auspicious day.

Six people were also killed in a stampede in neighbouring Uttarakhand state’s Haridwar on Sunday, where a large crowd gathered to offer prayers at the Mansa Devi temple.

India Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mahadev Temple Shashank Tripathi Maha Kumbh Barabanki region

